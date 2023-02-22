Revenue up at carmaker Stellantis for full year 2022 

Amsterdam, Feb. 22, (dpa/GNA) - Dutch-based multinational carmaker Stellantis NV said on Wednesday that revenue had improved for the full year 2022 compared to the previous year as it announced a major share buy-back plan.

Stellantis said its revenue for the full year grew 18% to €179.592 billion from €152.119 billion in the previous year, reflecting strong net pricing, favourable vehicle mix and positive exchange rates.

The company has also been authorized a share repurchase of up to €1.5 billion, to be bought back by end of 2023.

Net profit from continuing operations increased to €16.779 billion from €13.354 billion last year.

Stellantis proposed a dividend of €1.34 per share to be paid on May 4, to shareholders on the register as on April 25.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Carlos Tavares said: “In addition to our record financial results and the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe.

“We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024.”

GNA

