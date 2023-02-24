NGO supports brilliant but needy students in Nima-Zongo

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Yassir International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has supported 100 needy but brilliant female students in the Nima-Zongo, a suburb of Accra.

The beneficiaries included 40 junior high students, 30 senior high and 30 tertiary students.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Seidu Yassir, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Foundation said the Foundation aimed at offering every intelligent girl the opportunity to further her education.

He said, “we had interactions with some of the Islamic Scholars in the Nima-Zongo community, regarding the needy females’ students who need financial support to further their education after completing Basic Education Certificate Examination and Senior High School but cannot afford.

We had over thousand school dropouts in the community but currently we are working on 100 students.” He said.

Mr. Alhassan Hussein Louis Chairman of the Nima-Ayawaso Council of Chiefs commended the organisation for the support for minimization of the out-of-school problems in the community.

He said, “on behalf of the Zongo people I want to thank the organisation for taking such a big cause in the community, which we should have taken it upon ourselves, May Allah reward them abundantly.

I am appealing to the founder to include one chief to supervisors of the project since iit is a project relating to the Zongo communities.”

GNA

