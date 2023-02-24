Final-year student donates four projectors, giant screens to Sunyani Technical University   

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Henry Gyamfi, a final year student at the Sunyani Technical University (STU), has donated four projectors, and two giant screens to the faculty of Business Management Studies of the university.

Mr Gyamfi, a Higher National Diploma student, and the Chief Executive Officer the Saveok Company Limited, a Newmont Ahafo Mine sub-contractor, said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to society.

He expressed the hope that the projectors would facilitate effective teaching and learning, and asked the faculty to take good care of them.

Engineer Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of the University thanked the donor and advised, especially past students to emulate the gesture.

In a related development, Partners for Compassionate Services, a United States-based charity organization has presented medical supplies and drugs worth GHC50,000 to University’s Clinic.

According to Mr Desmond Oppong, the Fundraising Officer of the University, he lobbied for the items to help enhance quality healthcare delivery in the university community. \

Mr Julius Kwayie-Mensah, the Sunyani Branch Manager of the Zenith Bank, made the presentation on behalf of Dr Yusif Addae, the CEO of the NGO.

“Dr Addae is very passionate and his organization is ever ready and determined to help meet the health needs of the students, and the public as well,” he said.

He said the NGO was ever ready to further support the university clinic to meet the growing demand of its clients, and entreated management of the facility to take good care and use the items for the intended purpose.

Dr Vera Achiaa, the Medical Director of the University Clinic, thanked the donor for the gesture, saying the items would greatly help improve on health service delivery.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

