About 240 people at Jantong-Daashei registered under NHIS 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Jantong-Daashei (S/R), Feb 24, GNA – A total of 240 people, comprising 145 adults and 95 children in the Jantong Daashei community in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have been registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme to enjoy free health care services.

This was facilitated by the Touch-people’s Lives Foundation, an NGO, which took up the cost of the registration.

Mr Francis Kofi Taylor, Founder of Touch-people’s Lives Foundation, speaking during the event in the community, said the registration exercise was supported by De Bruel School (Zeist) in Holland, Gethsemane Encounter (Holland) and Maganoba Farms to enable the poor and needy to benefit from the NHIS to address some of their health care challenges.

Mr Taylor said the move was to improve health care and ensure that rural people had access to the health care services that they needed.

Mr Charles Maganoba, Programme Manager of Touch-people’s Lives Foundation, urged people in rural areas to visit health centres to check their health status to reduce disease challenges.

Naa Haruna Yahaya, Chief of Jantong-Daashei community, expressed gratitude to the partners for their support to improve access to health care for community members.

GNA

