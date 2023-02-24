ECG Tema North District supports Remar Home Orphanage 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb. 24, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema North District has presented some food items to the Remar Ghana Orphanage in Tema to support the feeding of inmates.

The items worth about GHs3,000.00 included rice, oil, gari, beans, chocolates, and bags of sachet water, as well as the payment of two months’ worth of electricity bills of the orphanage.

Mrs Tamara Asomanin-Wiafe, ECG Tema North District Manager, said the items were presented in response to an appeal made by the management of the orphanage in the media to the effect that they had no food to feed the children and needed urgent help.

Mrs Asomanin-Wiafe added that the orphanage was also within the jurisdiction of her outfit and, therefore, thought it prudent to provide the support as part of her outfit’s corporate social responsibility.

She gave the assurance that ECG would continue to support the home while encouraging the children to be thankful to God as through the orphanage’s care they would have a secured future.

Mr. Edward Gasper, Director of Remar Home, thanked the ECG for the donation, saying the items would offer them a respite for some months.

Mr Gasper also appealed to other organizations and individuals to support them with more food and educational items to help them give the children proper care.

GNA

