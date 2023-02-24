Man accused of unlawful damage granted bail  

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – A 37-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged an uncompleted three-bedroom property valued at GH₵150,000.00 has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr William Feehi Okpoti, who was charged with causing unlawful damage, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Okpoti to a bail sum of GH₵400,000.00 with four sureties.

The Court also directed that one of the sureties should be justified with landed or movable property worth the bail sum.

The case has been adjourned to March 13, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court that the complainant Madam Jennifer Naa O. Odoi was a Sales Executive Officer residing at Labadi, whilst Okpoti resided at Teshie Tsuibleoo.

The prosecution said Okpoti was the younger brother of the complainant’s deceased father, Mr Francis Odoi Okpoti.

It said the complainant’s grandfather left a landed property at the Teshie Tsuibleoo Aluway area and with the assistance of her late father and a witness in the case, all siblings including Okpoti were given portions of the land for residential purposes.

The prosecution said the complainant’s father started a three-bedroom house on his part of the land, raising the project to window level before he died.

It said Okpoti, who also had a share in the said land went to the complainant’s father’s land and caused damage to the ongoing project and sold the land to one Frank Amoako, a businessman.

The prosecution said on November 14, 2022, the complainant visited her late father’s land and found out that all the ongoing projects have been damaged including a three-storey building on the said land.

It said the complainant reported the matter to her uncles and aunts, including the head of the family;

Okpoti was summoned severally by the family head over the matter but failed to avail himself of that request.

The prosecution said a report was lodged with the Police and Okpoti was arrested.

It said during interrogations, the accused person told the Police that he went for a loan of GH₵8,000.00 for three of the complainant’s siblings but they refused to repay him, and he sold their father’s land for the sum of GH₵133,000.00 to defray the loan.

GNA

