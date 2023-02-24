Assemblies of God, Ghana to induct new General Superintendent, Executive Presbytery Officers 

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, will be inducted into office at a special church service on Saturday, 25th February, 2023.

It would be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

A statement issued by Rev Nelson Awintia, Chairman, the Induction Committee, said Rev Dr Godwin Tito Adjei, Deputy General Superintendent, Rev Dr Ernest Birikorang, Secretary and Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba, Treasurer, would also be inaugurated.

It said the Guest Speaker for the Service would be former President John Dramani Mahama, a member of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The statement said Heads of Churches in Ghana as well as General Superintendents of Assemblies of God Churches from Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d’ Ivoire, Niger, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Tanzania and Singapore would attend the event.

It said there would also be delegations of churches and religious organisations from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world.

The statement said invitation was open to all Christians in Ghana, especially Assemblies of God pastors and members who do did not need any invitation to attend.

Rev Dr Wengam succeeds Rev Professor Paul Frimpong- Manso, who served as General Superintendent for 12 years.

Rev Dr Wengam assumes office with an agenda to see Assemblies of God missionaries evangelise the entire country, to grow, transform and rebrand the Church to re-take its position as the leading pentecostal movement in Ghana.

The induction service would be covered live by the Ghana Television (GTV) and other stations.

GNA

