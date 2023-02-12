Demand for consultation fees in Church unacceptable- Rev Abero 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai, Feb. 12, GNA- Reverend Father Patrick Abero, Parish Priest of the St. Peter and Paul Parish at Tokuranu, says the practice where pastors demand consultation fees from Church members was unacceptable.

He said men of God, who engaged in this practice were not different from money launderers, thieves and fraudulent people.

Rev Abero in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), alleged that most self-proclaimed prophets took consultation fees to acquire earthly inordinate things, including luxurious cars and buildings for themselves and relatives, while the Church members wallop in abject poverty.

He noted that the only way some Church members could meet the pastors and put their problems before them was through fees, which at times were higher than what the members earned as a take home pay in a month.

Rev Abero said that some members after seeing such pastors, were only directed to go and buy anointed handkerchiefs, holy water, anointing oil and “sobolo,” which they are selling before their problems would be solved.

He said the Church was now purely a business and admonished faithfuls to be wary of some of the so-called fake pastors, who using tricks and hypnotism backed by strong demonic backing that could affect their entire life.

Rev Abero said there was nowhere in the Bible that entreated Church members to pay pastors for offering counseling services and again urged followers to be vigilant and not accept to pay any consultation money to any men of God.

He advised Christians to know their fundamental principles for easy identification of prophets and pastors, whose teachings were contrary to the Bible.

Rev Abero admitted that Church members were allowed to pay their tithes and offertory to organise activities in the Church.

