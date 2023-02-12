Great Commission Pastor advises Christians to make evangelism  top priority

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Tema, Feb 12, GNA – Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has advised Christians to make evangelism their top priority.

He also urged Christians to intensify their evangelism efforts to win more souls into the Kingdom of God.

He said that Jesus Christ, the son of God came to die on the cross and rose again on the third day, so that humankind would have salvation.

Rev Adorsu gave the advice in his homily at the climax of the 2023 Evangelism Week Celebration of the GCCI Maranatha Assembly at Kanawu in the Tema West Municipality.

Speaking on the theme: “Come and See, We have Found the Messiah, Christ Jesus”, the District Pastor reiterated that the gospel of Jesus Christ was the light of God, which brings salvation to mankind.

He reminded Christians that recent happens across the globe; such as earthquakes were all pointing to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He urged Christians to continue to pray for the people of Turkey and Syria, which were affected by a deadly earthquake on Monday, February 6.

Rev Adorsu further advised Christians to allow the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ to shine on their lives, so that through that many people would come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

He said just as Andrew became a born again Christian and led his senior brother Peter to Jesus Christ, Christians must also bring others to Christ, adding that Christians must live a life of purity and righteousness, so that the gospel they preach to unbelievers would be effective.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

