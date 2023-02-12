Driver perishes in gory accident at Apimanim 

By P. K. Yankey

Apimanim (W/R), Feb 12, GNA-A driver of a Toyota vehicle with died on the spot after his vehicle collided with a trailer.

The incident occurred at Apimanim in the Ahanta-West municipality at about 1020 hours on Saturday, February 11.

According to the driver of the trailer, whose name was given as Jerome, the Toyota vehicle was travelling at top speed from the Agona-Nkwanta end road to the Nzema area.

It took a combined effort of some members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) who were returning from Jomoro on an official assignment and some police officers to overturn the mangled vehicle before the driver was taken out of the vehicle.

The driver of the trailer is assisting the police with investigations.



