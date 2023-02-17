Commonwealth Hall Impasse: MPs, who are Old Vandals, criticise University of Ghana

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 17, GNA – Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority caucuses, who are members of the Old Vandals Association, Friday criticised the University of Ghana authorities for seeking to destroy the spirit, culture and tradition of the Commonwealth Hall.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, Mr Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, said: “The University was not respecting the laws of the land.”

“As alumni of Commonwealth Hall from both sides of the house, we are displeased with how the University of Ghana has gone about things. We fail to understand why the University is failing to respect the law.”

Mr Apaak, therefore, cautioned the police to be circumspect in what they do about the impasse between the Commonwealth Hall and the University authorities.

He expressed optimism that the impasse would be resolved, amicably, but that depended on the respect the University had for the rules of the land.

The University revoked the tenancy of continuing students from the Commonwealth and Sarbah halls as a punitive measure after clashes between some students of the two halls.

That led to the destruction of the bust of John Mensah Sarbah, the historical figure after whom the Sarbah Hall was named.

According to the University, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall, and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall, will not return to their halls nor any of the traditional halls.

But the students expressed displeasure about the move, insisting that the decision was ill-intended and posed financial challenges as the new halls offered were extremely expensive.

