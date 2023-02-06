Bisa Kdei working on new song with British rapper Ivorian Doll

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei has shared photos of his studio session with British rapper Vanessa Mahi, known professionally as Ivorian Doll.

The award-winning Highlife musician is gradually making waves with his fourth studio album, “Original,” which has racked up impressive streaming numbers across various social media platforms.

Bisa Kdei, who is currently on an album tour in the United Kingdom, met up to record a song with the Ivorian Doll, who is an Internet personality of Ivorian descent.

According to Bisa Kdei, he had a lot of good music to offer his fans, and they should be on the lookout for some numerous international collaborations.

“I am very glad with how my current album has been received, and I am very thankful to all my fans who made this a success.

“I have great plans for all Highlife lovers, and linking with the Ivorian Doll is one of the projects coming up, so they should all be on the lookout and continue to stream my new album,” he said.

Bisa Kdei’s “Original” album features some of the best musical artistes from the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay.

GNA

