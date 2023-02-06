Delta named World’s Most Admired Airline by Fortune

Accra, Feb 6, GNA – Delta has been named the World’s Most Admired Airline by Fortune, with the Company ranking number one for innovation and people management.

This is the tenth consecutive time the airline company has won such an award and rated higher than any other airline on the overall list of Most Admired Companies, climbing to number 12 this year.

Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta Airlines, described the award as “a huge testament” and a recognition of all their hard work, dedication and success.

He said the award was no surprise to the US-based airline, which already had been adjudged the top US Airline of 2022 by the Wall Street Journal in its annual airline scorecard rankings.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Delta team on being named on Fortune’s list of Most Admired Companies for the 10th year in a row,” said Ed Bastian.

The Airline, which recently marked its 16 years of operation in Ghana’s aviation industry, has also received recognition for its evolving brand experiences and operational reliability.

That, Delta said was a reflection of its operational complexity and the exemplary work of its people to achieve on-time performance while limiting the impact of disruption to its customers.

Just this year, a leading global travel data platform, OAG Aviation Worldwide announced Delta as the most on-time North American airline in its rankings.

The Most Admired Companies, which saw Delta ranked 12 globally, started in 1997, with the Hay Group division of Korn Ferry partnering with Fortune magazine to identify and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies through a survey.

The scheme studies top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

Candidates for the Most Admired Companies include 1,000 largest US companies ranked by revenue, along with non-US companies and Global 500 companies that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

It ranks companies by considering their ability to attract and retain talented people, quality of management, social responsibility to the community and the environment, innovativeness, and quality of products or services.

Other areas of consideration are wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value as well as effectiveness in doing business globally.

The 1,500 companies are assorted to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries and the top-rated companies picked from that pool of 645.

To select the top 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,760 executives directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most.

They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25 per cent in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20 per cent of their industry.

GNA

