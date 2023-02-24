Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief dies at age 75 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Feb. 24, GNA – Sultan Alhaji Umar Farouk, the Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief, has died at the age of 75.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital (KATH) Thursday night at about 1900 hours after a protracted illness.

Sultan Umar Farouk before his death was the 14th Amir of Kumasi Zongo and one of the longest serving Sarkin Zongo of Kumasi.

He was known for his unifying role in many tribal conflicts in the Ashanti Region.

The late chief was also admired for transforming the Chieftaincy institution in Zongo communities in the region and credited for his involvement in many developmental initiatives.

Prior to his ascension to the throne on January 29, 2010, he deputised the then Zongo Chief, Dan Tsoho and succeeded him when he died.

Arrangements are being made for his burial at the Tafo Cemetery after Friday Jummah prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

He Left behind two wives and two children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

