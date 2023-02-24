Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport became operational in September 2018 – Transport Minister 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) generated more than GH¢136.5 million between September 2018 and December 2022 from private entities through royalties and rent, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, has said.

Mr Ofori Asiamah said on Thursday on the floor of Parliament when he responded to a question from Mr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament (NDC), Tamale Central.

Mr Muhammed asked how much the government had generated from the private entities operating at the spaces within Terminal 3 at KIA from the year 2017 to date.

Designed for international traffic, the new terminal has five levels spread across an area of 45,000m². The terminal features six contact stands for Code E aircraft and two additional remote stands.

The new terminal can process 1,250 passengers at peak times, large retail and commercial areas, three business lounges, six fixed links and seven air bridges expandable to eight.

Parking spaces are available with the capacity to handle more than 700 cars.

Airport operator and manager Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) broke ground on the construction of its flagship project, Terminal 3 at KIA in March 2016.

The new terminal construction was completed in June 2018, and it was opened to traffic three months later.

The project is a part of GACL’s capital investment programme that involved the construction of a new terminal at KIA, the only international airport in the country, and the rehabilitation of other regional airports managed by GACL.

The existing two terminals would be able to reduce operations with the new terminal, which was expected to handle up to five million passengers a year, with an expansion potential of up to 6.5 million passengers.

The two-year expansion at Accra airport is expected to generate 900 temporary jobs and 760 permanent jobs during the operations and maintenance phase.

Kotoka Airport handled approximately 2.8 million passengers and 46,996 aircraft in 2019.

