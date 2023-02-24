Ashanti Regional Minister applauds Ejura Chief for spearheading development  

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Ejura (Ash), Feb. 24, GNA – Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has applauded Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Chief of Ejura for spearheading the development of the Ejura Traditional Area.

He said such leadership qualities was what was required to accelerate holistic development as a country.

The Minister was speaking at the palace of the Chief when he paid a courtesy call on him as part of his visit to Ejura to inspect and commission some projects.

His visionary leadership, according to the Regional Minister, had brought many development projects to his jurisdiction which were transforming the lives of his people.

Some of the projects inspected by the Minister are ongoing military detachment at Ejura, girls’ dormitory at Ejura Anglican Senior High School (SHS), 12-unit classroom block at Akwasi Awobaah SHS at Anyinasu, and six-unit classroom at Nyamebekyere, and six-unit block at Ejura T.I. Ahmadiyya.

Mr. Osei Mensah commended Barima Hwedie for his cooperation and readiness to work with relevant stakeholders to bring development to his people.

The Chief praised government for giving Ejura and its surrounding communities their fair share of development projects and thanked the Minister for monitoring the progress of work on various projects.

He commended the Regional Minister for restoring peace in Ejura as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), following the disturbances in the town, which led to a clash between the youth of Ejura and the security personnel deployed to maintain peace.

He praised the current leadership of the Divisional Police Command for managing the situation and restoring calm in the town.

All the police personnel within the Divisional Command must be promoted for their professionalism in managing the volatile situation, which threatened lives and property, he proposed.

