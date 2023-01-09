Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria Rise by Close to 52% in a Year

Sofia, Jan 09 (BTA/GNA) – The Market Price Index (MPI) of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria rose by 0.61% to a new record high of 2.316 points in two weeks, the Commodity Exchange and Wholesale Markets State Commission said on Sunday. The increase reflects price hikes in the run-up to and during the holiday season. The index rose by 51.8% on an annual basis.

The baseline of 1.000 points was set in 2005.

In mid-November, the index overtook its historic peak of 2.222 points registered in early May 2022.

Hothouse tomatoes gained 5.6% and traded at BGN 3.37/kilo. Hothouse cucumbers were selling at BGN 3.58/kg. Red peppers lost 2.1% to BGN 3.26/kg at the end of the week.

Potatoes appreciated by 41% to BGN 1.28/kg, while cabbage lost 2.2% to BGN 0.88/kg.

Apples slid by 9.1% and were selling at BGN 1.20/kg. Lemons were unchanged at BGN 2.50/kg. Oranges lost 1.1% to BGN 1.74/kg. The wholesale price of bananas gained 7.5% to BGN 3.0/kg.

The wholesale price of white brined cheese from cow’s milk edged down by 0.9% and it was selling at BGN 11.15/kg. Vitosha yellow kashkaval cheese gained 0.2% and traded at BGN 18.24/kg.

Sunflower oil appreciated by 1.4% and sold at BGN 4.47/litre this week.

Butter gained 0.7% and traded at BGN 2.90/125 grams. Chicken also increased by 0.7% to BGN 6.06/kg.

Sugar lost 2% and was selling at BGN 2.47/kg at the end of the week. Grade 500 flour went up by 0.7% and traded at BGN 1.41/kg. Rice gained 4.9% to BGN 3.02/kg.

Eggs were selling at BGN 0.40 a piece at the end of the week.

BTA/GNA

