GPL Wk 11: Great Olympics hold Kotoko, Hearts back to winning ways

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – Andrews Appau’s late strike in second-half added time secured a point for Asante Kotoko as they were held by Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a week 11 Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter.

Bashiru Abdul scored for Great Olympics in the 47th minute and proved a very tough opponent for the Porcupine Warriors, but Appau’s late-gasp strike ensured spoils were shared.

Kotoko remained third in the league table with 19 points, while Great Olympics remained in the middle of the pack.

Accra Hearts of Oak, after their loss against Bechem United last week, bounced back to winning ways after beating Tamale City 3-2 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Caleb Amankwah’s late strike ensured victory for the Phobians who moved level on points (19) with rivals Asante Kotoko.

Heart of Oak’s Ibrahim Salifu opened the scoring for the Phobians from the spot in the early stages of the first half, but Isaac Mensah restored parity for the visitors.

Tamale City took the lead late in the first half through Sampson Eduku, but Benjamin Yorke made it two all, with Amankwah scoring in the 86th minute to deliver maximum points for the Phobians.

Bechem United’s Hafiz Kokoni scored in second-half added time to rescue a point for his side against King Faisal.

Godfred Asiamah opened the scoring for King Faisal in the 67th minute, but Alhaji Grusah’s men couldn’t hold on as they were pegged back very late.

Dreams FC recorded one of the biggest wins of the week, having thumped Medeama 4-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Agyenim Boateng scored twice, while Abdul Aziz Issah and David Van Dijk scored one goal each to ensure an emphatic victory for Dreams.

There were also home wins for Nsoatreman and Accra Lions against Sarmatex and Legon Cities, respectively.

On Monday, league leaders Aduana Stars will face Bibiani Gold Stars in the final week 11 game.

Below are some results of week 11:

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Tamale City

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Great Olympics

Dreams 4-0 Medeama

Accra Lions 3-1 Legon Cities

Nsoatreman 1-0 FC Sarmatex

Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Karela 0-0 RTU

GNA

