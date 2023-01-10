Consulting firm donates blood bank refrigerator to Children’s Hospital

Accra, Jan 10, GNA – A business consulting firm, Ravens Consulting Ghana, has donated a blood bank refrigerator to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra to replace a broken down one at the facility.

The donation of the equipment, which was valued at GHC30,000, was ensure quality healthcare delivery.

Staff of the hospital, who previously had to go around other hospitals looking for blood to save patients anytime there was an emergency requiring transfusion of blood, would heave a sigh of relief following the donation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Dennis Owusu Oteng, CEO of Ravens Consulting Ghana, said the initiative formed part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project dubbed the Smiley Faces, which aims at building the capacity of children’s facilities such as the children hospitals, homes and orphanages.

He said, the company, which advises family businesses towards growth believes that children are the future and pillar of all families and as such much attention needed to be given to them, hence the company’s decision to donate to the Children’s hospital.

Dr Oteng said, aside supporting the hospital to preserve blood at its bank, the gesture was also aimed at bringing joy and happiness to children at the facility.

Receiving the item, Dr Nana Yaa Nyarko, Medical Director of the hospital, said the refrigerator would help the hospital to store and secure blood, biological products and vaccines for patients who will be in dire need of them.

Describing the donation as a timely intervention, she said the hospital relied heavily on such equipment as many of the cases the facility handled were emergency cases which required the immediate use of blood.

“For three months we have been trying to raise funds as a hospital to secure a blood refrigerator,” she said.

“This donation would of great benefit to us, and we are thankful to Ravens Consulting Ghana,” she added.

Dr Nyarko expressed appreciation for the gesture and called on other organisations and civil societies to help the hospital with other equipment such as anaesthetic machines and patient monitors for very ill patients, and other equipment that would aid in delivering quality health care.

GNA

