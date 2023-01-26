WAEC releases BECE provisional results for school and private candidates

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school and private candidates for the year 2022.

A statement signed by Rev Victor Brew, Head of Legal, WAEC in Accra, said the Council had cancelled subject results of 416 school candidates and three (3) private candidates.

The statement said the candidates’ subject results were cancelled for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into examination halls or colluding with other candidates.

It said the Council had also cancelled entire results of 73 school candidates and two private candidates for the offence of bringing mobile phones into examination halls.

According to the statement, the Council was “withholding subject results of 38 school candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various alleged malpractice”.

Again, the Council said it was withholding the entire results of 11 school candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various alleged examination practices.

“Meanwhile the scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny” , the statement added.

It said withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

It explained that the Council’s decision was arrived at and approved at the 33rd meeting of Final Awards and Examiners Appointment Committee for BECE 2022 held on January 24, 2023.

The Council cautioned all candidates to be wary of fraudsters who promised to upgrade results for a fee.

” Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated,” it added.

A total of 552, 288 candidates sat for the school examination while 1,144 private candidates sat for the 2022 BECE.

GNA

