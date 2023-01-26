Adaklu NDC congratulates Kwame Agbodza as Minority Chief Whip 

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adaklu Constituency has congratulated Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza on his appointment as Minority Chief Whip for parliamentary businesses.

Mr Agbodza, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adaklu Constituency, is part of a new leadership chosen by the Party.

A statement signed by Hayford Amenuvie, the Constituency Secretary, said: “With an overwhelming happiness, the leadership and membership of NDC Party here in the Constituency are excited and proud to once again congratulate you into your new role as Minority Whip in Parliament.”

“In recent times, your performance as overall best Member of Parliament and your massive developmental projects and support for the constituents attest to your great leadership skills.”

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam in the Central Region is now the Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region also replaces James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Kwame Agbodza is now the Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah as first and Second Deputy Whips.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza is an expert in infrastructure and the Ranking Member for the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament.

GNA

