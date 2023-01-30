Tems makes history for being the only African nominated for Oscar Award

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Nigerian international sensation Tems has been nominated for the 2023 Oscar award.

Tems becomes the only African artiste to earn a nomination in the glamorous event.

Tems was nominated for her contribution as a songwriter on “Lift Me Up” one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Voting for the 2023 Oscars would begin from March 2-7, 2023.

The 2023 Oscar Award is set to hold on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre and it would be hosted by comedian and talk show Jimmy Kimmel.

Tems nomination would serve as motivation for other African artistes to work had in their music career to attain a nomination next year.

It portrays how Africans are doing great in their music career.

Full nomination list is available on www.oscaraward.com

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

