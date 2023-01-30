Akwaboah drops new single featuring Kwabena Kwabena titled “My Darling”

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Ghanaian songwriter and singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known by his stage name Akwaboah has released a new single titled “My Darling”.

The song features Ghanaian multiple award-winning musician Kwabena Kwabena in the Ghanaian music industry.

The song was released on January 27, 2023, and was produced by KC Beat.

The singer promised his fans on a post he shared on Instagram alerting them to wait patiently and enjoy this new song for the year.

“This a song for Vals month and beyond, I love y’all”, the post said.

However, Kwabena Kwamena’s feature on the song was a surprise to many fans since it’s their first collaboration in a long period.

The song is available on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

Apparently, the audio and video were released on the same day.

The video was directed by Xbills Ebenezer, a Ghanaian director.

However, Akwaboah who is a mastered keyboardist has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend and has assisted several musicians to make it big in the industry.

On March 14, talented singer and songwriter Akwaboah was signed onto Sarkcess music, a record label owned by BET Award winner Sarkodie.

Akwaboah also produced and co-wrote BET Award winner Sarkodie’s fourth album titled “Mary” which made waves across the world.

