Tema GNFS records hike in electrical fires  

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry over increasing cases of electrical fires.

Records from the Service indicate that electrical fires increased from eight to 108, industrial fires from 13 to 16, in the Tema Region, but commercial fires reduced from 194 to 135 in 2022.

The general record shows an increment in fire outbreaks from 586 cases in 2021 to 605 fires in 2022.

Ashaiman GNFS Divisional Commander Divisional Officer Grade III, Ebenezer Yenzu, described the records as shocking despite the consistent public education advocacy.

“The hike in electrical fires denigrated the Service’s efforts in fighting fires,” he said.

DO III Yenzu, who is also the GNFS Public Relations Officer Tema Regional Command, told the Ghana News Agency said electrical fires are linked to most of the fire outbreaks in the Tema Region.

He identified places like the Tema Motorway enclave, Teme Metro, and the Spintex, which recorded high incidents of electrical fires as a result of the indiscriminate burning of bushes.

He reminded residents, who engage in bush burning, that it was an offence under the Anti-Bush Fire Act, 2021.

DO III Yenzu said the third quarter of last year witnessed a spike in fires from 96 to 138.

“We must all be careful during this period,” he cautioned.

He said in the last two weeks, from December 22, 2022, to January 2, 2023, over 50 fire incidences were recorded.

He called on Ghanaians to help the Ghana National Fire Service, adding that, the harmattan season is at its peak and would extend until the end of February.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

