Stalemate in Kumasi as Faisal share spoils with Hearts of Oak

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Jan. 13, GNA – Kumasi based King Faisal held Accra Hearts of Oak to a pulsating goalless drawn game at the Baba Yara Stadium in a match week 12 fixture of the betPawa Premier League.



In a tale of two clubs with contrasting ambitions of one escaping the relegation zone and the other pushing for the top spot, both teams gave their all but none could emerge victorious.



Despite the barrenness of the match, fans in the stadium were treated to good football especially in the last few minutes to the end of the match.



King Faisal proved why the have not lost any of their last five matches but still could not overcome a resolute Hearts of Oak side who also proved to be tough customers.



Isaac Mensah of Accra Hearts of Oak was the first to hit target in the fourth minute when he launched a thunderbolt outside the box, forcing goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu to make a brilliant save.



King Faisal immediately switched defence into attack as they made two swift attempts at goal with Baba Yahaya hitting the cross bar in the process.



Both teams stepped up their games after the early chances, leaving limited spaces for either side to exploit.



It was not until the 20th minute that another decent chance came the way of Caleb Amankwah who mistimed a free kick from his skipper just in front of the goalkeeper.



Joseph Gordon of King Faisal also missed target narrowly in the 37th minute with his connection to a cross from the right side of attack.



The first half ended goalless as both sides failed to utilise the few chances created.



Coach David Ocloo pulled out Yaw Amankwah Baafi and Benjamin Yorke for Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Linda Mtange in the 65th minute.

Two minutes after the change, Isaac Mensah had a glorious opportunity to put Hearts of Oak ahead but his effort lacked precision.



The visitors however continued to push for the opener as they pressed the “Insha Allah Boys” in their own half but failed to make their dominance count.



Faisal came into the game strongly after sustaining the incessant pressure and almost broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute but Samuel Adom Antwi’s goal-bound short was blocked.



After 90 minutes of end-to-end action, referee Joshua Tetteh added seven additional minutes which turned out to be the most exciting minutes of the match.



As if their lives depended on the additional time, both sets of players played their hearts out as they exhibited eye-pleasing football in their quest to snatch a last minute winner.

The match however ended in a stalemate despite an energy-sapping effort from both sides which left most fans on their feet in anticipation of a goal.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

