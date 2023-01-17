Put your visions to work – Rev. Dr. Kisseih urges Ghanaians  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on Ghanaians to find genuine ways of putting their visions to work to ensure they live decent lives.

He said if Ghanaians repositioned themselves, grew as children of God, have a change of attitude, and led lives devoid of superstition and other vices, God will always see them through their endeavours.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the opening of this year’s Prayer and Fasting Festival of the church at Achimota in Accra.

Civil society and non-governmental organisations, as well as the clergy are attending the 21-day prayer and fasting festival, which ends on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

It hopes to prepare and equip the participants to meet the challenges of 2023.

He said 2022 was characterised by economic uncertainty and challenges that had caused even stronger nations to crawl and, therefore, called on the people to put their trust in God and be hopeful in times of uncertainty.

“There are better days ahead, for which people must be well positioned in readiness for success and the blessing of God’, Rev Dr Kisseih said.

He called on the public to play their respective roles in support of the Government to move the country out of its current challenges.

