Publication to close Buipe Bridge false—Ministry   

Accra, Jan. 04, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways has denied responsibility for a publication on social media alleging that the Ghana Highway Authority will from Friday, January 06, close the Buipe Bridge in the Northern Region to vehicular traffic.

A statement from the Ministry, signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mr Ahmad Yartey said the Minister had not signed or issued any statement to that effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt…the Buipe Bridge will not be closed,” it said and urged the public to disregard the said publication.

GNA

