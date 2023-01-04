NDC is ready to take up power in 2024 — Yamin

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Jan. 4, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to take up power in 2024 and deliver Ghanaians from the present socio-economic hardships, Mr Joseph Yamin, National Organizer, has stated.

He said bad leadership under the current NPP government had thrown the country into economic abyss and it was only the NDC that could rescue the country from the present turmoil.

Addressing a get-together organized for NDC party faithful in Kumasi, Mr Yamin said the party was poised to take up the challenge to deliver the country from the current severe socio-economic hardships caused by inefficient leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He, however, stressed the need for the party members to work extra hard since the victory could not be achieved easily.

Mr Yamin said Ghanaians were suffering under the bad leadership of the NPP government and it was the obligation of every member of the NDC party to respond to the cries of Ghanaians by working extra hard to win victory in the 2024 elections to take up the mantle of leadership and serve the people.

He called on the party members to strongly rally behind the leadership of the party and support the various strategies and programmes that had been put in place to strengthen the grass-root structures to function and work effectively to win the elections.

GNA

