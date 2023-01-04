OSP concludes investigations on Charles Bissue   

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA – The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has concluded investigations into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The OSP commenced investigations into the case last year, arising from an investigative documentary titled “Galamsey Fraud Part I” published by Tiger Eye P.I.

Mr Bissue, who stepped aside as secretary to the IMCIM when the documentary was aired in March 2019, had rebutted the Tiger Eye allegation and denied any involvement in any corrupt activity.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, in July 2019, exonerated Mr Bissue from the corruption allegation after probing the matter.

Meanwhile, in its December 2022 Half Quarterly Report, the OSP said it had finalised its investigations into the case but did not indicate the findings.

“The Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course,” it said.

The OSP said it had also concluded investigations into the quantum of the contract sum in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&QS Consortium Limited for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The Office said it would announce further action on the matter in due course.

The OSP said it was yet to conclude investigations into more than 120 suspected corruption related cases.

The ongoing investigations include: suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC), and the procurement of and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The OSP said it was also investigating alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies in respect of the banking and financial sector crisis.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

