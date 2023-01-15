Linda impresses in Hearts’ home debut despite draw against Samartex

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan.15, GNA – Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange was outstanding in his home debut for Accra Hearts of Oak despite sharing the spoils with Samartex FC in a matchday 13 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The attacking midfield gem who made a cameo in the second half of the game could have won it for Hearts in the late stages of the game, but his effort struck the crossbar.

Slavko Matic, who returned from Serbia after a one-week leave for a medical check-up, named a strong lineup after Hearts dropped points against King Faisal last week.

It was a lackluster start from the Phobians as they struggled to maintain possession, making some sloppy passes in the midfield area.

Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh nearly gave Samartex the lead with a brilliant strike from 25 yards, but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off an equally good save to deny the attacker.

The first half of the game was very intense, and Hearts lacked any momentum in the final third as the away side created most of the chances.

Samartex winger Raymond Kwofie nearly gave his side the lead, but his curled effort in the 37th minute was saved by goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Hearts, despite struggling in the first half, were a much better side in the second half, especially after the introduction of Mtange.

Mtange nearly put Hearts in front in the 48th minute, but Samartex goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah denied the Congolese attacker with a brilliant save.

The Phobians were very dangerous in attack, as they looked like the more likely side to take the lead in a high-octane game with some end-to-end action.

Samartex striker Abubakar Seidu delivered a superb strike midway through the second half, but he was adjudged to be in an offside position as his goal was ruled out.

In the latter stages of the second half, Kwadwo Obeng Junior had a golden opportunity to put his team ahead, but he skied his effort to the disgust of the home fans.

There was relentless pressure from the Phobians in the late stages of the game, but Samartex held on to secure a point at the end of regulation time.

Hearts, despite the draw, are second on the league table with 21 points and a point adrift of their rivals Kotoko who would play their week 13 match against Gold Stars on Monday.

GNA

