Prosecutor General Spokesperson Mileva: There Is Nothing Political in the Nexo Investigation

Sofia, Jan 15 (BTA/GNA) – Prosecutor General spokesperson Siika Mileva commented that there is nothing political in an investigation of the Nexo cryptocurrency trading company. It is not the subject of the pre-trial proceedings whether the company has made any political donations and with whom they are connected, Mileva noted in reference to recent accusations that Nexo financed Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria’s campaigns.

Mileva stressed that in recent years, in almost all cases in which the prosecution starts an investigation that affects someone’s financial interest, that leads to attacks and accusations. “It has become a national sport to attack the institutions,” Mileva argued.

On January 12, the prosecution service said that it was investigating the Nexo cryptocurrency trading company. Details of the operation, which has international involvement, were later disclosed. Four people have been charged with participating in a criminal group for the purpose of money laundering, tax crimes, computer fraud and banking without a license. A bail of BGN one million was set for two of them. Two others have not been found on the territory of Bulgaria and have been declared international wanted persons, explained Mileva.

The case relates to so-called “modern crimes in cyberspace”, extremely serious crimes, the Prosecutor General spokesperson said. She added that the investigation has been under wa y for months, conducted together with international partner services.

In terms of scale, Mileva compared the investigation to that in the case against the Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB) years ago. It is a global international criminal activity that has affected the interests of citizens of various countries. In five years, the transactions carried out through the NEXO cryptocurrency trading company amounted to USD 94 billion, Mileva explained. An organized criminal group operating since the beginning of 2018 on the territory of several countries is being investigated. According to the indictment, the group was created for profit and to commit tax crimes, money laundering, computer fraud and unlicensed banking.

An independent international auditor will check NEXO’s activities, Mileva also stated.

BTA/GNA

