Kotoko see off Kotoku Royals as they end four-match winless run

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Jan 30, GNA – Asante Kotoko was at their ruthless best in their match week 14 encounter with Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday night in the ongoing betPawa Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated the “struggling royals” 5:1 to end their winless run in the last four matches to put smiles back on the faces of their teeming fans.

Fans who turned up to cheer their darling club left the stadium fully satisfied as Kotoko exhibited arguably their best performance at the Baba Yara Stadium so far this season.

Two goals from Steve Mukwala and one each by Richmond Lamptey, Serge Eric Zeze and Solomon Sarfo Taylor further deepened the woes of Kotoku Royals who have only seven points after 14 matches.

Asante Kotoko made their intentions known within the first minute as Mukwala broke away from the left side of attack but his cross into the vital area was intercepted by a defender of Kotoku Royals for the first corner of the match.

Three minutes later, the visitors also came close to finding the opener but for a timely intervention by Maxwell Agyemang who cleared the ball from the feet of Francis Andy Kumi.

Kotoko would however break the deadlock through Lamptey after controlling a sweeping cross from George Mfegue before hitting the back of the net on the 10th minute.

It was a beautiful pass from Zeze to Mfegue on the right side of attack. The Cameroonian delivered a tailor-measured pass to Lamptey who was lurking in the box. The midfielder unleashed a thunderbolt into the roof of the net for the first goal of the night.

Kotoko doubled their lead on the 22nd minute when Mukwala expertly converted a spot kick after he was brought down by goalkeeper Ebenezer Kommey in the box.

The visitors reduced their deficit by one after 29 minutes when former striker of Asante Kotoko, Francis Andy Kumi beat the offside before lifting the ball over an advancing Frederick Asare.

Asare would protest the goal, claiming Kumi was in an offside position in the build-up to the goal, but referee Jacob Assafuah Panyin maintained the validity of the goal.

Kotoko pushed for another goal in the last 15 minutes but the visitors stood firm to end the first half 2:1 in favour of the Porcupines.

First goal-scoring opportunity of the second half came the way of Mfegue after the ball fell to him following a goalmouth melee but his effort went wide.

Kotoko continued to dictate the pace of the game and restored their two-goal lead on the 61th minute through Mukwala.

The Ugandan import benefited from a loose ball after a struggle for the ball between two opposing players in the vital area and sent it beyond goalkeeper Kommey.

The third goal appeared to have boosted the confidence of Asante Kotoko as they kept piling pressure on the visitors who were virtually overwhelmed by Kotoko’s dominance.

Their dominance paid off in the 81st minute when Zeze fetched Kotoko’s fourth goal after Mukwala went round his marker before setting up the Ivorian who crowned a stupendous performance with a beautiful goal.

Just when everyone thought the game was over, Solomon Sarfo Taylor who was introduced during additional time added another goal to crown a night of beautiful football by the “Kumapem a, apem beba” boys.

GNA

