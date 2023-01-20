Keta, Anloga NASPA elects new executives

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Jan. 20 GNA – Service personnel of the 2022/2023 batch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) from Keta and Anloga Districts in the Volta Region have elected their executives to spearhead the association during their mandatory service period.

The election, which saw six aspirants contesting unopposed, was held in a calm atmosphere.

Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Junior, the Volta and Oti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, who chaired the occasion, said the scheme was working tirelessly to address all challenges facing service personnel.

He appealed to the personnel to work hard and show also respect for authority and one another.

Mr Entsiwah said the Scheme has placed a proposal before the government to increase their service allowance “and once it is approved it will be implemented.”

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta who witnessed the occasion, urged the service personnel posted to the area to offer their best.

He charged them to have business ambitions in order to create jobs for self-dependence.

Mr Gabriel Kojo was elected President together with Mr Paul Kotoku as Vice President.

Other elected members include Denis Bless Ashiavor, Secretary, and Alice Fiavor as Financial Secretary.

Bright Kwadzo Quatewo emerged as the Organising Secretary with Benedicta Adegbe as the Women’s Commissioner.

Mr Emmanuel Wit Duncan, NASPA National President who swore in the new executives, urged them to strive hard in unity for the good of the Scheme.

He charged the new executives to work with their predecessors for good guidance and advice.

“We are working tirelessly around the clock just to make sure everything is in place for more productive and enjoyable service for all,” he said.

Some District NSS Directors from the Region attended the event, which recorded a total of 108 new service personnel.

