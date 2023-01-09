betPawa Premier League: Appau’s last minute header denies Olympics all three points in Kumasi 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Jan. 09, GNA – Asante Kotoko fought from a goal down to salvage a point through Andrew Appau in their match week 11 encounter with Accra Great Olympics which ended a goal apiece at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The equaliser which arrived through the last action of the match broke the hearts of the Olympics players who had played so well and were on the verge of running away with all the three points.

For many Kotoko fans who had started leaving the stadium with all 10 additional minutes almost gone, the goal felt like a win considering the time it was scored. Despite the draw, Coach Yaw Preko and his technical team can be proud of their boys for their beautiful display which won the hearts of some home fans.

The match started in an end-to-end fashion with both sides making early incursions into each other’s goal area when referee Jacob Aduntera signalled for the commencement of proceedings.

A wicked deflection under the first minute almost fetched the first goal for Olympics but Fredrick Asare reacted swiftly to prevent what could have been one of the fastest goal of the season.

Steve Mukwala missed the cross bar by inches in the ninth minute with a long drive from 30 yards.

Asante Kotoko continued to push for the opener but the defence of the visitors stood firm to repel all the attacking threats of the Porcupine Warriors.

The brightest chance however came the way of Accra Great Olympics in the 30th minute after weaving through the Kotoko defence with a combination of swift passes, but a timely interception by Yussif Mubarik denied Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye the opener.



Three minutes later Emmanuel Mensah fluffed another begging opportunity with only goalkeeper Fredrick Asare to beat. With two minutes to the break, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu forced Asare to pull a beautiful save with a long drive from 35 yards.

Asante Kotoko however fought back within the four additional time with series of incursions into the vital area of the visitors but failed to convert the goal-scoring opportunities they created.

Abdul Bashiru broke the deadlock just wo minutes after recess when he placed the ball beyond Asare after beautifully controlling a cross from the right.

Even the home fans could not help but applaud the effort of the midfielder who prior to the goal had been one of the standout performers on the pitch.

The goal brought the best out of the “Dade Boys” who dictated the pace of the game by exploiting Kotoko’s desperation to draw parity. Kotoko was denied the equaliser against the run of play by Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare who made double saves from the effort of Serge Eric Zeze in the 64th minute.

Coach Seydou Zerbo made a double substitution in the 67th minute bringing on Stephen Amankona and Samuel Boateng for Zeze and Lamptey as they raced against time to salvage a point at least.

The changes brought no impact on Kotoko’s game as Olympics played with so much confidence and almost put the game to bed in the 84th minute but for Quaye’s howler with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Kotoko however left it late to find the back the net when Appau out- jumped the defence of Olympics to nod home the much needed equaliser.

