Charterhouse opens entries for the 24th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 

Accra, Jan. 16. GNA – The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse Productions Limited, have announced the opening of entries for the 24th edition of the annual music awards.



A statement released on Sunday, January 15, 2022, by Charterhouse said only works released from January 1st to December 31st of the year 2022, would be qualified for submission as they compete for honours in various categories.



The statement urged instrumentalists, producers, artiste management, musicians, composers, industry stakeholders, and the general public to submit their entries for this year’s awards.



It also added that the deadline for all submissions and entries was Sunday, February 12, 2022.



Charterhouse announced the introduction of a new field called “Performance Sheet,” which they say would offer applicants the opportunity to share relevant information.



“The purpose is to offer applicants the opportunity to share any relevant information, such as performances, streaming numbers, or an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) that might be useful to the course.



“For assistance, kindly call 0501395176, or send a mail to [email protected]. On-the-go updates are available on social media at Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and online at Ghanamusicawards.com.”

GNA

