Black Galaxies suffer shocking 2-1 defeat to Madagascar  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.16, GNA – Black Galaxies of Ghana suffered a 2-1 shocking defeat to Group C opponents, Madagascar in their first group stage game in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Stade Chachid Hamlaoui in Algeria.

A goal each from Razafimdranaivo and Randriantsiferana saw the Islanders cruise over the Ghanaian side as Augustine Agyapong pulled through to get a consolation goal for Ghana.

Madagascar managed to get their attack in shape in the early minutes of the game, mounting pressure on the Ghanaian side with their solid wing play.

Razafindranaivo was right on spot to slot in a rebound from goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to get his side in the lead ten minutes into the game.

Black Galaxies were still huffing and puffing hoping to get an equalizer which could have gotten them into the game.

The West African side failed to get on the score sheet as the first half of the game ended in favour of Madagascar.

After recess, a poor back pass from the Ghanaian defense saw the men in green take a 2-0 lead in the 61st minute with a beautiful curler from Randriantsiferana.

Annor Walker’s decision was right this time round as substitute Augustine Agyapong came to the rescue of the Galaxies with a thunderbolt in the 67th minute to get his side back into the game with hopes of getting an equalizer.

Ghana’s local side were close to grabbing a point in the dying minutes of the game but failed to make good use of some crucial goal scoring opportunities which saw them taste their first defeat in their CHAN campaign.

The Black Stars of Ghana would face Sudan in their next encounter hoping to qualify out of Group C.

GNA

