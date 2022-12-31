German president: Benedict XVI was a mediator between religions

Berlin, Dec 31, (dpa/GNA) – Germany’s President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, paid tribute to Benedict XVI, calling the late German-born pope a mediator between religions.

“The unity of Christianity and the dialogue of religions, the coexistence of religion and society, were particularly close to his heart. He sought dialogue with Jews and Muslims, as well as all Christian denominations worldwide,” Steinmeier wrote on Saturday.

His work as professor Joseph Ratzinger, as Benedict was, born, made theological and philosophical education more accessible, said Steinmeier. This allowed many people, “not only Catholics,” he wrote, to find “clear orientation” in his work.

Steinmeier said the late Pope, had been confronted with the depressing problem of worldwide sexual abuse and its systematic cover-up, during his career, adding, “here he was particularly responsible. Benedict knew about the great suffering of the victims, and the immense damage to the credibility of the church.”

Benedict had decided to resign, at the moment when he was certain he would no longer be able to carry out his office with the necessary strength, wrote Steinmeier, calling his resignation “an unexpected caesura in the history of the church.”

GNA

