Dirty bomb’ allegations: IAEA begins inspections in Ukraine 

Geneva, Nov. 1, (dpa/GNA) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday said that it started inspecting two sites in Ukraine where, according to Russian allegations, work was being done on a “dirty bomb.”

The IAEA cited its director general, Rafael Grossi, as saying that inspectors had begun verification activities at the sites and would soon complete the mission, which was organized following a request from the Ukraine government.

The aim of the “verification activities” is to detect possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of so-called dirty bombs, the IAEA said.

The Kremlin has been alleging that Kiev could drop a dirty bomb – meaning a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material – on its own territory as a false flag operation designed to discredit Moscow. Kiev’s allies have firmly rejected the claim as unfounded propaganda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the government in Kiev wanted to “cover the traces of the construction of a ‘dirty bomb,'” claiming he also knew approximately where the construction was taking place. Kiev has strongly denied the allegations and asked for the IAEA mission.

The IAEA in Vienna regularly inspects civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and around the world to ensure that no fissile material is being misused for military purposes.

GNA

