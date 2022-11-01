Believe in the Black Stars coach — Kurt Okraku to Otto Addo’s critics 

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Mr. Kurt Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has urged critics of Otto Addo to believe in the coach as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Doha, Qatar.

This follows a recent comment from former Black Stars defender Joe Addo’s comments on the appointment of Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach.

Mr. Okraku, speaking at a short ceremony with some past Ghanaian football legends said it was high time Ghanaians came together as one people to rally behind the coach as he leads the team to achieve success in Ghana’s fourth World Cup appearance.

“A few days ago I listened to Joe Addo, his negative comments are not for the good of the sport. A positive mindset wins all the time, when you are negative you don’t win, you always find excuses so let us be positive-minded,” he said.

According to him, at the time Ghana had no hope of making it to the Mundial, it was Otto Addo who came to the rescue of the team and managed to triumph over Nigeria to qualify for the global showpiece.

The GFA President reiterated he believes the Black Stars would do well in the World Cup which begins on November 20 and ends on December 18.

Coach Addo was appointed in February this year by the GFA, after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac for the Black Stars’ unimpressive showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana is paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

GNA

