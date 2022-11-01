Ghana’s Philomena Abakah eyes Champions League trophy Simba Queens

By Francis O. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Former Berry Ladies forward, Philomena Abakah is hopeful of making history at this year’s TotalEnergies Confederations of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League with new club, Simba Queens.

This would be the 20-year-old’s debut appearance at the African tournament as she seeks to leave a mark on the walls of Morocco.

According to her, it had been her dream to go far with Simba Queens since joining the club last year.

“I want to go there and do my best with the team and go as far as we can because everyone would be watching our performance and for me in particular, most Ghanaians will be interested,” she said.

The Black Princesses forward stated that she was ready to help her new club excel and rock shoulders with Mamelodi Sundowns, Hasaacas Ladies who dominated in the maiden edition of the continental tournament.

Speaking to the GNA Sports on whether she was pressured to equal the records of Ghana’s Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa who made waves with Hasaacas Ladies last year, the Simba Queens striker said she was not tensed to deliver anything extraordinary but her side’s performance would boost her confidence to put in more work.

In their first inter-club campaign, Simba Queens lost 0-1 to ASFA, however, the goal poacher believes her side would pull a surprise at this year’s CAF Champions League as debutants.

“We are not only here as representatives from East Africa, we are here to compete as well to fight for the crest and give our outmost best in the tournament.”

The player joined the Tanzania League Champions on a two-year deal in2021 and has since been on top form, having helped the side win its third consecutive league title.

Abakah played a vital role in Berry Ladies’ 2021/2022 premier league season, having bagged seven goals and four assists in all 18 games featured.

Simba Queens qualified for their first ever CAF Women’s Champions League after beating Uganda’s She Corporate by a lone goal to clinch the Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Zonal title.

GNA

