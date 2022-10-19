We are working to turn things around for Journalists — GJA President assures 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Oct 19, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), says his administration is committed to turning the fortunes of the association and members for the better.

“Mr. Chairman, I need to inform you that we inherited debts and liabilities. There was absolutely nothing in the coffers when we assumed office, but as determined as we are to the course and in fulfilling our pledge to members, who voted to entrust the leadership of the Association to us, we have started turning things around for the better.

“We know by the grace of God we will succeed and leave a legacy,” he said.

Speaking at a forum with some veteran and senior journalists in Accra, on Tuesday, Mr Dwumfour said making the life of members of the association better and leaving a legacy remained a priority for his administration.

Mr Dwumfour said since the new leadership assumed office, it had done a lot and intended to do more leave a legacy at the end of their tenure.

One such policy was to introduce a GJA Journalists Support Fund to support members in retirement.

The Fund, expected to be launched on November 2, 2022, would address issues of assaults on journalists, he said, adding that the Retirees Support Fund would also support seniors and retirees.

“We believe that the GJA Retiree Support Fund when launched and becomes operational, would help assuage the suffering of some of our Retirees and put smiles on their faces,” Mr Dwumfour added.

He also added that the leadership was in the process of auditing its books, with the assistance of the Auditor General to keep proper accounts, assuring that his administration would be transparent, accountable, and inclusive.

The engagement, which formed part of efforts by the current administration to chart a new path brought together retired members of the Association such as past executives of the GJA and senior editors of selected media houses within Accra.

He said engaging retired members was critical for the new path the current administration was charting. “Most of you have played and continue to play vital roles in the media and we will need to tap into your experience and support,” he said.

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, Chairman, National Media Commission, charged the new executive to put in place measures to curb the misunderstanding of future elections of the Association.“I do not understand why GJA elections should be confused with national elections,” he said.

He commended the new executive for the various initiatives introduced to better the life of the members.

Mr Edmund Arthur, President of the Private Newspaper and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), assured support for the GJA to realise their goals.

Mr Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor, the Insight Newspaper, urged journalists not to allow their political preferences to affect the development of the country and professional solidarity.

GNA

