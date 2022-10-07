Vivo Energy, NRSA launch “stop think and drive” road safety campaign 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a road safety campaign dubbed, “Stop, Think & Drive”.

The aim of the campaign is to improve road safety consciousness among high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists, which will in turn provide enhanced and safer transport services to commuters.

The defensive driving training sessions will be held for commercial drivers and motorcyclist starting with bus ‘Aayalolo’ drives in the Greater Accra region.

Participants will also be taken through a wide range driving training module to enable drivers to be inclined to road security to help limit road crushes.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Kader Maiga, said the training was expected to increase risk awareness of drivers, promote attitudinal change, and increase the competence of drivers and reduce carnage on the roads.

He said the training would make all drivers acquire knowledge in road consciousness.

“There are bad road networks affecting safe driving, and there are irresponsible drivers on our roads. These problems exist but as commercial drivers, your attitude towards these problems should not be one of indiscipline; your attitudes and actions should be to protect and keep yourself and others safe,” he said.

The training this year will include free eye screening services for commercial drivers.

GNA

