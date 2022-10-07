VAG leadership pledges to offer transparent administration 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi. Oct. 07. GNA – Captain (rtd) Ben Edmund Duah, Executive Director of the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG), has pledged to offer transparent and accountable leadership in the management of resources and investments of members.

He said all the monies deducted from members and investments made from their resources would be put to good use and properly managed for the benefit of members.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ashanti regional branch of the association in Kumasi, Captain (rtd) Duah, assured members of an attractive and sustainable welfare packages in both their lifetime and death.

The meeting was aimed at explaining to the members the reason for a new one percent deductions from the monthly pension incomes.

Captain Duah said the governing board of the association realized that GHS 5.00, which was deducted previously was woefully inadequate to cater for the welfare and befitting burial for members, hence the need to increase it to one percent of their pension income.

According to him, the deductions which had been approved by Parliament would help improve the general welfare of members.

He explained that half of the new deductions would be used for administrative expenses such as the monthly remitting of all regional offices in the country.

The other half, which would help promote a good welfare, would also be used to give a befitting burial and support the families of members who passed on.

Captain (rtd) Duah said management was currently in the process of upgrading their clinic at Amasaman to provide quality healthcare to veterans and their families.

GNA

