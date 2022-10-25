Sofia Hosts International Conference on Digital Transformation in Tourism

Sofia, October 25 (BTA/GNA) – “The digitalisation of tourism is an irreversible process, as you can see here we have brought four robots and they are part of this digitalisation,” Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov told the participants in the forum, which is held under the patronage of President Rumen Radev.

The international conference is being implemented under the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), Priority Area 3 “Culture and Tourism”, coordinated jointly by Bulgaria and Romania.

In the minister’s words, digitalisation could find excellent expression in the countries of the Danube region and the Balkans. Dimitrov pointed out among the priority tasks in the field of innovations in tourism, which will make Bulgaria a year-round attractive tourist destination, the development of a single digital guidebook to welcome every tourist visiting Bulgaria.

In his address to the forum, President Rumen Radev expressed his firm belief that the digital transformation in all sectors should be accelerated, while strengthening the sustainability of Bulgaria’s economy.

In his words, this country should take advantage of digitalisation to improve its operational efficiency and competitiveness. Digital technologies will contribute to making Bulgaria a competitive destination, he said.

The conference opened with a robot dance.

BTA/GNA

