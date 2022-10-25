La District win Ga Presbytery Centenary Games  

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA — La District defeated their Fafraha counterparts 2-1 in the finals to win the Centenary Fun Games of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana played at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra Saturday.

The game which was started on a fast note saw both teams making incursion into their opponents vital area but could not score till full time.

On their way to the finals, Fafraha defeated Adenta 3-2 on penalties, edged out Dzorwulu

5-3 also on penalties before beating Tema North 3-1.

La also defeated Ashiaman 6-5 on penalties, edged out Osu 4-3 also on penalties and accounted for Kaadzano 2-1.

La also won the Tug-of Peace trophy while the Draught event was won by Teshie with the Playing Cards trophy going to Tema Community Two.

The Reverend Col. David Addoteye-Asare, Chairman of the Centenary Celebration Planning Committee commended the participants for their sportsmanship.

He appealed to the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspiration and also be addicted to the word of God to save their lives.

Mrs. Naana Osae Omaboe, Head of the Publicity Committee of the Ga Presbytery Centenary Celebration also urged the youth to take active interest in sports to enable them to stay health at all times.

GNA

