Injunction on Ghana Premier League lifted 

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – An Accra High Court (Human Rights Division) has dismissed the case of AshantiGold to suspend the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Miners, a few weeks back placed an injunction on the league as they sought to overturn a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee ruling that demoted them to division two.

But the High Court in its sitting on Tuesday, October 25, dismissed the injunction by AshantiGold and GPL which was heading to week four, could now return.

However, the GFA would appear in court on Wednesday on the case of contempt.

The Miners were found guilty of match fixing by GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, together with Inter Allies.

The league is expected to bounce back this weekend with some interesting fixtures.

GNA

