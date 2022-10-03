SEC urged to decentralise operations  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Oct 3, GNA – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been urged to decentralise its operations to promote and protect investments.

Gulkpe-Naa Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Tamale, who made the call, said it would also help minimise systemic risks and ensure orderly growth.

He made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement organised in Tamale by SEC dubbed: “Time with SEC Ghana”.

It was on the theme: “The Role of the SEC in the Capital Market,” and brought together stakeholders in the securities and banking industry, among other investors.

Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the Director-General of SEC, said the event formed part of efforts to sensitise stakeholders, and provide policy advice and regulations on the capital market.

He said it was also to update stakeholders on the implementation of the government’s IMF programme.

He said access to the capital market was not the preserve of some few selected people and advised local investors to take advantage of various emerging opportunities in the sector.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, said the capital market revenue mobilisation drive required more stakeholder collaboration to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.

He urged SEC to put in place regulatory mechanisms to address fraud as well as ensure fairness, transparency and efficiency in the capital market.

Mr Robert Dowuona Owoo, Chief Operations Officer of the Ghana Commodity Exchange, expressed a need for more partnerships to provide opportunities and access to wider market.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

