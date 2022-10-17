Qatar named hosts of 2023 Asian Cup

Berlin, oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – World Cup hosts Qatar, were on Monday chosen to stage next year’s Asian Cup, while India and Saudi Arabia are shortlisted for the 2027 edition.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), said its executive committee selected Qatar over Indonesia and South Korea, after original hosts China, had pulled out in May, owing to strict coronavirus rules in the country.

Qatar are reigning Asian Cup champions, and will host the tournament for a third time, following 1988 and 2011, with a date for the 24-team tournament yet to be announced.

The upcoming World Cup in the country, is set for November 20-December 18.

The AFC said India and Saudi Arabia, are the remaining bidders for the 2027 tournament, with the host to be chosen in February 2023. Neither country has staged the event before.

