Old boys of  Wa Senior High School donate sporting equipment to school 

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Oct. 26, GNA –Old Boys of the Wa Senior High School have donated some sporting equipment to their alma mater to help in the promotion of sporting activities and unearthing talents among the students.

The 1989-year group donated a short-putt, javelin, and discus equipment to the school after they heard that other sporting disciplines aside from football were suffering due to a lack of equipment in the school.

Mr Seidu Bomanjo, a spokesperson for the group said the Wa Senior High School in the past, was great noted not only for its successes in academic performances but equally greater in the sporting competitions, which propelled the school to a greater height among other schools in the country.

He said successes chalked out in the past were dwindling and lowering the sporting standards of the school, hence, the need for support to encourage and attract students into the lesser developed sports to help raise the sporting disciplines of the school.

“Wa Senior High School made us who we are today, and we have also not forgotten about the institution that our foundation is pivoted on,” he said.

“We are here to encourage you to do what is needful and when you go out there and make it in life try to reinvest in the school where you studied to become who you are,” he added.

Mr Bomanjo explained that the sporting world abounds opportunities for the students and encouraged them, especially those with special talents in sports, to pursue them to the latter to win more laurels for the country.

Mr Adams Iddrisu Third man, the Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to the group and appealed to the old boys to always have the school in their minds and think of supporting it.

He encouraged the old boys of the school to always make sacrifices and support the school to make it achieve greater successes both in sports and in academic performances.

He said the school was in dire need of an assembly and dining hall to conveniently accommodate the more than 2,000 student population, pointing out that the existing facilities were overwhelmed with the current student population.

The headmaster said the school was endowed with a large tract of land and appealed to the old boys to do their best to facilitate the processes for the provision of “these facilities for the school.”

Mr Thirdman gave the assurance that the equipment would be put into effective use to benefit the students and the school.

