Olam Food employees, Twifo Praso farmers screened, sensitised on breast cancer

Accra, Oct.26, GNA — A total of 340 female cocoa farmers in Twifo Praso communities and some 50 employees of Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited (ofi), have received screening and education on breast cancer.

The exercise was organised by ofi with support from the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Health Directorate.

The initiative, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is part of ofi’s employee resource group, Globally Reaching ofi Women (G.R.O.W) plan, to increase women’s engagement by driving an inclusive work environment.

Its focus was to raise awareness about the risk factors, symptoms and prevention of breast cancer.

It also encouraged actions for early detection and treatment, particularly, in areas where access to screening and treatment is limited.

The event was on the theme: “Together, We Rise.”

The Chief and Queenmothers of Tenewaaso, Nana Okumkum Kobina Nsia I, Tenewaaso Hemaa, Nana Akua Agyeman I, and Tenewaaso Adonteng Hemaa, Nana Afia Yeboah of Twifo Praso attended the programme.

Also present were the management of ofi Ghana Limited, healthcare officials, farmers, and other personalities.

Dr Daniel Selby, lead Medical Officer at Swedru Municipal Government Hospital, urged women to self-examine their breasts regularly for early detection of the disease.

“There are so many myths surrounding breast cancer, however, regular self-screening and annual hospital check-ups can help detect any abnormality early to manage the disease better,” he said.

Other activities that marked breast cancer awareness month are a virtual health talk, free breast screening for staff at various locations, and a runway walk dubbed, “ofi goes pink.”

Also, the executives of G.R.O.W, with support from the leadership of ofi Ghana Limited, made a cash donation of GHC5,000.00 to the female ward at the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Hospital to support women’s healthcare in the community.

The group also distributed chocolates to all cocoa farmers who participated in the screening exercise.

The Tenewaaso Hemaa, Nana Akua Agyeman I, thanked management and staff ofi for showing love and concern toward farmers in the Twifo Praso Community.

She encouraged all women to take breast cancer education seriously, perform breast self-examination regularly and live an active lifestyle to prevent the disease.

ofi (olam food ingredients) is a new operating group born out of Olam International.

It offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients so that consumers can enjoy the healthy and indulgent products they love.

The group consists of industry-leading businesses of cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. It has built a unique global value chain presence including its own farming operations, farm-gate origination, and manufacturing facilities.

GNA

BAS

26 Oct 2022

